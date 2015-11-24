Facebook profit surges 76.6 percent as ad sales jump
Facebook Inc reported a 76.6 percent surge in quarterly profit on Wednesday, fuelled by robust growth in its mobile ad business.
MUMBAI Indian stocks fell for a second straight session on Tuesday, weighed down by weak European markets and as investors churned positions ahead of the expiry of derivatives contracts this week.
The broader Nifty ended 0.22 percent lower, while the benchmark Sensex fell 0.17 percent.
Indian markets will be closed on Wednesday for a public holiday.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
DUISBURG, Germany Thousands of Thyssenkrupp steelworkers protested on Wednesday against the German industrial group's plan to merge its European steel operations with those of India's Tata Steel.