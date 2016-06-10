Idea Cellular posts second straight quarterly loss
MUMBAI Idea Cellular Ltd, India's third-biggest telecoms operator, posted its second straight quarterly loss after a rival carrier's free services hit sales and eroded margins.
Indian shares ended lower on Friday, marking their first weekly loss in three, as caution prevailed ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting next week and a vote in Britain later this month about whether to leave the European Union.
The Sensex fell 0.48 percent to 26,635.75, falling 0.77 percent for the week.
The broader Nifty declined 0.41 percent to 8,170.05, down 0.62 percent this week.
(Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
MUMBAI Idea Cellular Ltd, India's third-biggest telecoms operator, posted its second straight quarterly loss after a rival carrier's free services hit sales and eroded margins.
NEW DELHI India's consumer inflation eased in April to its lowest in at least five years, reviving a debate on whether the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) should revisit policy easing even as most analysts expect it to hold rates for the time being.