Indian shares closed higher on Friday, with the benchmark BSE Sensex recording its biggest weekly gain in nine weeks, as strong August sales data of companies such as Hero MotoCorp (HROM.NS) and Tata Motors (TAMO.NS) lifted investor sentiments.

The NSE Nifty gained 2.36 percent in the week, its biggest gain in seven weeks, and closed up 0.4 percent at 8,809.65.

The BSE Sensex ended 0.38 percent higher at 28,532.11 points, recording a 2.7 percent gain over the week.

Both indexes gained in four out of the five sessions in the week with the Nifty Auto index being the top performer after rising as much as 1.2 percent to hit a record high earlier in the session.

