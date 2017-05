A man looks at a screen across a road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Indian shares closed higher on Monday after two straight sessions of falls, helped by a rally in auto makers even as investors awaited the RBI's policy meet on Wednesday.

The Nifty ended 0.52 percent higher at 8,128.75, while the Sensex closed 0.45 percent higher at 26,349.10.

The Nifty auto index rose 2 percent, led by Maruti Suzuki Ltd and Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd which gained more than 3 percent each.

(Reporting by Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)