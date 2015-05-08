BRIEF-Sunil Hitech Engineers to consider raising funds through issue of securities
* Says to consider issue of convertible warrants to promoters and non promoters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI May 8 India's Titan Company Ltd shares slumped as much as 9.5 percent on Friday, heading towards their biggest daily fall since August 2013, after the jewellery and watch retailer's January-March results lagged some analysts' estimates.
Investment bank Credit Suisse downgraded the stock to "neutral" from "outperform" and cut its target price to 390 rupees from 430 rupees.
Change in the pricing strategy to increase long-term consumer franchise may hurt the company in the short term, the bank said. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Says approved formation of JV co to participate in 5th tranche of auction of coal block/s Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: