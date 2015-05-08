MUMBAI May 8 India's Titan Company Ltd shares slumped as much as 9.5 percent on Friday, heading towards their biggest daily fall since August 2013, after the jewellery and watch retailer's January-March results lagged some analysts' estimates.

Investment bank Credit Suisse downgraded the stock to "neutral" from "outperform" and cut its target price to 390 rupees from 430 rupees.

Change in the pricing strategy to increase long-term consumer franchise may hurt the company in the short term, the bank said. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)