MUMBAI Jan 6 India's NSE index January futures contract fell as much as 5 percent to touch 8,000 points in early trade on Tuesday, which multiple dealers attributed to an unusual trade relative to where the contracts were trading at.

"It looks mostly like an erroneous fat finger to me," a derivative analyst with a foreign broker told Reuters.

An NSE spokeswoman did not have immediate comment.

The NSE January futures contract had been down on the day before briefly falling as much as 5 percent. It then cut sloses to trade down 1.8 percent down at 0425 GMT. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)