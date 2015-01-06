A broker monitors share prices while trading at a brokerage firm in Mumbai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI Nifty January futures contract fell as much as 5 percent to touch 8,000 points in early trade on Tuesday, which multiple dealers attributed to an unusual trade relative to where the contracts were trading at.

"It looks mostly like an erroneous fat finger to me," a derivative analyst with a foreign broker told Reuters.

An NSE spokeswoman did not have immediate comment.

The NSE January futures contract had been down on the day before briefly falling as much as 5 percent. It then cut sloses to trade down 1.8 percent down at 9:55 a.m.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)