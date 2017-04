MUMBAI May 16 Macquarie and UBS raised their targets for India's NSE index after the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies were en route to win a resounding victory in the country's elections.

UBS raised its 2014 target for the NSE index to 8,000 points from 6,900, while Macquarie raised its 12-month target for the Indian index to 8,400 points from 7,200.

Earlier, Deutsche Bank raised its December 2014 target for India's benchmark BSE index. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Indulal PM; Editing by Rafael Nam)