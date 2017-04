Brokers trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

MUMBAI Macquarie and UBS raised their targets for the Nifty after the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies were en route to win a resounding victory in the general election.

UBS raised its 2014 target for the Nifty to 8,000 points from 6,900, while Macquarie raised its 12-month target for the Indian index to 8,400 points from 7,200.

Earlier, Deutsche Bank raised its December 2014 target for the BSE Sensex.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Indulal PM; Editing by Rafael Nam)