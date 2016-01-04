BUZZ-India's consumer shares gain after govt finalises GST tax rates
** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high
MUMBAI Jan 4 Indian stocks extended losses on Monday falling 2 percent and hitting their lowest level in nearly two weeks led a by 7 percent fall in Chinese equities that prompted exchanges in China to suspend trading.
The broader NSE index was down as much as 2.07 percent at 0810 GMT. The index hit its lowest intra-day level since Dec. 22 earlier in the session.
The benchmark BSE index was down 1.96 percent after falling as much as 2 percent. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)
May 18 India's NSE index fell more than 1 percent on Thursday, its biggest one-day fall in four months, as investors locked in profits on recent gains and as global markets were hit over swirling political uncertainty in the United States.