Brokers trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

* Indian shares are likely to trade rangebound, hovering near record highs.

* Caution expected to prevail ahead of the expiry of monthly derivatives contracts on Thursday.

* Individual stock movements will be watched given corporate earnings results.

* Among blue-chips posting earnings are Larsen & Toubro Ltd (LART.NS), Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HLL.NS), and ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS).

* Investors will also keenly watch the progress of monsoon.

KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH

Mon: L&T, Bank of Baroda (BOB.NS), HLL earnings

Tues: Markets closed for public holiday

Bharti Airtel (BRTI.NS) earnings

Wed: Bank of India (BOI.NS) earnings

Thurs: Expiry of monthly derivatives contracts

Earnings: Maruti Suzuki (MRTI.NS)

ICICI Bank

Tata Motors (TAMO.NS) shareholders meeting

Infrastructure output data for June

Federal deficit data for Apr-June

Fri: India and China manufacturing PMI

Foreign investment promotion board meeting

(Reporiting by Indulal PM)