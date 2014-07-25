Indian markets closed on Monday for public holiday
MUMBAI India's markets are closed on Monday for a public holiday. Trading will resume on Tuesday.
* Indian shares are likely to trade rangebound, hovering near record highs.
* Caution expected to prevail ahead of the expiry of monthly derivatives contracts on Thursday.
* Individual stock movements will be watched given corporate earnings results.
* Among blue-chips posting earnings are Larsen & Toubro Ltd (LART.NS), Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HLL.NS), and ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS).
* Investors will also keenly watch the progress of monsoon.
KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
Mon: L&T, Bank of Baroda (BOB.NS), HLL earnings
Tues: Markets closed for public holiday
Bharti Airtel (BRTI.NS) earnings
Wed: Bank of India (BOI.NS) earnings
Thurs: Expiry of monthly derivatives contracts
Earnings: Maruti Suzuki (MRTI.NS)
ICICI Bank
Tata Motors (TAMO.NS) shareholders meeting
Infrastructure output data for June
Federal deficit data for Apr-June
Fri: India and China manufacturing PMI
Foreign investment promotion board meeting
(Reporiting by Indulal PM)
