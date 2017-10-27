FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nifty ends lower; Yes Bank drags
Sections
Featured
Saudi utopia plan is so bonkers it just might work
Middle East
Saudi utopia plan is so bonkers it just might work
Spain set to impose direct rule in Catalonia as crisis spirals
Spain
Spain set to impose direct rule in Catalonia as crisis spirals
Sex and drugs: U.S. study links marijuana use to more intercourse
Editor's Picks
Sex and drugs: U.S. study links marijuana use to more intercourse
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
October 27, 2017 / 6:39 AM / Updated an hour ago

Nifty ends lower; Yes Bank drags

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REUTERS - The NSE Nifty ended lower on Friday, snapping four sessions of consecutive gains, as disappointing corporate earnings by Yes Bank Ltd and Indian Oil Corp weighed, with investors continuing to book profits in recent outperformers.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The benchmark BSE Sensex ended 0.03 percent higher at 33,157.22, but still posted a record closing high. The index gained 1.8 percent for the week.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.20 percent lower at 10,323.05, but rose 1.7 percent for the week.

Both indexes posted their biggest weekly gain in two.

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.