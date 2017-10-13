FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nifty scales new peak
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Trump declares Obamacare 'dead,' urges Democratic help
U.S.
Trump declares Obamacare 'dead,' urges Democratic help
A divided Iraq tests U.S. influence as fight against IS wanes
MIDDLE EAST
A divided Iraq tests U.S. influence as fight against IS wanes
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
October 13, 2017 / 5:59 AM / 4 days ago

Nifty scales new peak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A NSE (National Stock Exchange) building is seen in Mumbai, July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

REUTERS - The Nifty touched a fresh high on Friday, after data showed inflation unexpectedly held steady in September, while Bharti Airtel surged on its deal to buy the Tata conglomerate’s consumer mobile business.

The NSE Nifty ended up 0.7 percent at 10,167.45, its highest close ever, after having hit a record high of 10,191.90 intraday. The index was up 1.81 percent for the week.

The benchmark BSE Sensex ended 0.78 percent higher at 32,432.69. It rose 1.94 percent for the week, its biggest such gain since the week ended July 14.

Bharti Airtel jumped 7.7 percent.

Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.