Sensex declines on inflation concerns; L&T top drag

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Tuesday as accelerating inflation reduced the possibility of the central bank cutting interest rates at its next policy meeting.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

Retail inflation picked up in October to a seven-month high, government data showed on Monday, driven by faster rises in prices of food and fuel products.

The broader NSE index closed 0.38 percent lower at 10,186.60, while the benchmark BSE index dropped 0.28 percent to 32,941.87.

Larsen & Toubro was the biggest drag with a decline of 2.45 percent.