FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sensex declines on inflation concerns; L&T top drag
Sections
Featured
Central banks struggle to adjust to life without the big guns
Gobal Economy
Central banks struggle to adjust to life without the big guns
Rights groups dismiss army's self-exoneration of atrocities
Myanmar
Rights groups dismiss army's self-exoneration of atrocities
Sri Lanka unlikely to break test duck in India
Cricket
Sri Lanka unlikely to break test duck in India
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
November 14, 2017 / 6:20 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Sensex declines on inflation concerns; L&T top drag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on Tuesday as accelerating inflation reduced the possibility of the central bank cutting interest rates at its next policy meeting.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

Retail inflation picked up in October to a seven-month high, government data showed on Monday, driven by faster rises in prices of food and fuel products.

The broader NSE index closed 0.38 percent lower at 10,186.60, while the benchmark BSE index dropped 0.28 percent to 32,941.87.

Larsen & Toubro was the biggest drag with a decline of 2.45 percent.

Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.