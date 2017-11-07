FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sensex ends 1 percent down; bonds, rupee also fall
#Money News
November 7, 2017 / 7:03 AM / Updated an hour ago

Sensex ends 1 percent down; bonds, rupee also fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REUTERS - Indian stock indexes closed down 1 percent on Tuesday, while bonds and the rupee also fell after oil prices surged, raising concerns about the inflation outlook and hitting oil refiners such as Reliance Industries.

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed down 1.07 percent at 33,370.76, while the broader NSE Nifty closed 0.97 percent lower at 10,350.15. Both indexes posted their biggest percentage loss in nearly six weeks.

Reliance Industries lost 2.8 percent, while Lupin Ltd shares dropped as much as 18.3 percent to its lowest in nearly four years after U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued warning letter to two of its facilities.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose as much as 5 basis points to 6.94 percent, its highest since May 11. The rupee weakened to as much as 64.8775 per dollar from its close of 64.6850.

Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
