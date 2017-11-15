FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sensex ends lower; metal, consumer stocks drag
#Money News
November 15, 2017 / 6:06 AM / in an hour

Sensex ends lower; metal, consumer stocks drag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REUTERS - Indian shares ended lower on Wednesday as falling global commodity prices pushed metal shares such as Vedanta Ltd down, while consumer stocks such as ITC Ltd also weighed on the indexes.

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.67 percent down at 10,118.05, its lowest in more than a month. The benchmark BSE Sensex was down 0.55 percent at 32,760.44, a three-week low. Both the indexes posted their third straight day of losses.

Vedanta Ltd fell 4 percent, while ITC Ltd ended 1.1 percent down.

Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
