#Money News
November 8, 2017 / 7:29 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Sensex, Nifty end lower; Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel drag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REUTERS - Indian shares ended lower on Wednesday, with refiners such as Reliance Industries Ltd falling on concerns over surging crude prices, while Bharti Airtel Ltd slumped after a Qatari shareholder sold a stake.

A broker laughs while speaking to a colleague, as they trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The broader NSE index closed 0.45 percent lower at 10,303.15, while the benchmark BSE index was down 0.46 percent at 33,218.81.

Reliance Industries Ltd ended 1.9 percent lower, while Bharti Airtel closed 3.7 percent down.

Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
