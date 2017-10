REUTERS - Indian shares ended at record closing highs on Monday, driven by gains in state-owned lenders as the government’s recapitalisation plan continued to lift sentiment, while energy stocks gained on higher crude prices.

A man looks at a screen across a road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

The benchmark Sensex closed up 0.33 percent at 33,266.16, while the Nifty ended 0.39 percent higher at 10,363.65.