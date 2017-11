REUTERS - Indian shares snapped three straight sessions of losses, aided by gains in banking and IT stocks, while refiners such as Reliance Industries Ltd surged on a drop in oil prices.

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The BSE Sensex ended 1.06 percent higher at 33,106.82, while the broader NSE Nifty rose 0.96 percent to end at 10,214.75.