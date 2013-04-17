US STOCKS-Wall St down after weak jobs, Fed comments, Syria airstrikes
MUMBAI, April 17 Agila Biotech, a unit of Indian drugmaker Strides Arcolab, and U.S.-based Pfenex Inc will develop and commercialise six biosimilars for global markets through a joint venture, the two companies said in a statement.
Agila Biotech will hold a 51 percent stake in the venture, but both parties will have equal say regarding product development and commercialisation, they said late on Tuesday.
NEW YORK, April 7 Wall Street's three major indexes edged lower on Friday to end well below session highs after a weaker-than-expected job report, a U.S. missile strike in Syria and comments by a key Federal Reserve official on the Fed's plan to reduce its balance sheet.