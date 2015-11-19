UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 12
May 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 1 point at 7,387 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.05 percent ahead of the cash market open.
MUMBAI Nov 19 Reserve Bank of India's settlement systems for banks and markets were not functional so far in the day as about 17,000 employees went on a strike called by unions, several traders said on Thursday.
"Usually RTGS (real-time gross settlement) starts early morning," said a dealer.
"Today there is no settlement happening so far."
Another trader said market settlement applications run by the central bank were also not fully functional. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Swati Bhat; Editing by Anand Basu)
* March quarter consol net profit 68.9 million rupees versus loss 557.1 million rupees year ago