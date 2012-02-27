(Repeats to widen distribution)
By Satarupa Bhattacharjya
NEW DELHI Feb 27 Millions of workers of
all political hues will go on strike across India on Tuesday to
express their anger at soaring prices and to back demands for
improved rights for employees, trade unions and political
activists said.
The strike, which will include workers from state-run phone
companies, bus drivers and postal workers, is a new headache for
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's government as it grapples with
weakening economic growth and faces elections in several states.
Workers linked to the ruling Congress party will join the
protest and have promised further action if their demands are
not met.
The protests are not expected to significantly affect banks
and financial markets in Asia's third-largest economy, but
traders said there could be some volatility in the bond market
if volumes are lower than normal.
"Volumes could be lower, but settlement should happen," said
a senior dealer at a state-run bank.
The strikers have a long list of demands. Among them, they
want the government to take measures to contain inflation,
provide universal social security cover for workers in the vast
unorganised labour sector, and to stop selling stakes in
state-run companies.
"We will have to think about our future course of action if
the government does not come forward with proposals on how it
will react to our demands," G. Sanjeeva Reddy, president of the
Indian National Trade Union Congress, the ruling party's trade
union, told Reuters.
Singh had appealed to Reddy to call off the strike, but was
ignored, according to a report in the Hindu newspaper on Monday.
Hit by high interest rates, stubborn inflation and a
stuttering reform agenda, India's economy is expected to grow by
about 7 percent in the fiscal year ending March, compared with
earlier expectations of about 9 percent growth.
Singh's government, which is also beset by multi-billion
dollar corruption scandals, has faced a slew of protests since
winning a second term in 2009, denting the Congress party's
image as a defender of the poor.
The party is currently fighting five state elections,
including one in Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous
state.
Tuesday's strike will be the 14th general strike since India
opened up its economy with major reforms in 1991.
(Additional reporting by the Mumbai Treasury team; Writing by
Matthias Williams; Editing by Ted Kerr)