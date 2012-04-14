NEW DELHI, April 14 India's deficits and
short-term debt levels are "disturbing," but it is not facing a
repeat of a 1991 balance of payments crisis, central bank chief
Duvvuri Subbarao said on Saturday.
Dependent on imported oil which it then subsidises, India is
exposed to external shocks such as high crude prices and has
seen its fiscal and current deficits blow out in recent months,
triggering some economists to warn of a looming crisis.
In 1991, India came close to defaulting on foreign debt
payments when the first Gulf War drove oil prices up, leading to
a depletion of foreign reserves and a currency crash.
Subbarao said the economy was far more resilient now and
that the probability of an "implosion" was low.
India's current account deficit for last year is estimated
to be higher than in 1991, and short term debt makes up twice as
much of total debt as it did in 1991, the Reserve Bank of India
governor said.
"That is quite a disturbing picture," he said.
"Nevertheless, I would still argue that in 1991 an implosion was
imminent, in 2012, an implosion in not imminent."
"There are serious concerns about the macroeconomy, about
our policy environment, and about our governance," Subbarao said
at a panel discussion attended by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.
"We should prove to the world that the current downturn is
just a short-term phenomenon and that the long-term growth
drivers will come back into play," Subbarao said.
Singh remained mostly quiet during the discussion, in which
influential economist Raghuram G Rajan called on the government
to quickly reduce subsidies on domestic fuel to restore
confidence in the economy.
Singh's weak coalition government has vowed to cut the
subsidy bill to bring the fiscal deficit down from 5.9 percent
last year, but needs to win support from populist allies and
opposition parties already fuming at high inflation.
The prime minister accepted there were economic
difficulties, but said they could be resolved with
determination.
(Reporting By Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Eric Walsh)