NEW DELHI Aug 16 - Indian navy divers found the bodies of two of 18 sailors who were inside a submarine when some of its weapons detonated, setting off a fire, a navy spokesman said on Friday.

There has been no sign of life from the Russian-built INS Sindhurakshak since it sank on Tuesday night following two big explosions in what was the biggest loss for the navy in four decades.

"It is confirmed that we have found two bodies," a navy spokesman said, adding that more details would be known a little later.

