* Explosion aboard submarine was Indian navy's worst
accident
* Sub had similar incident in 2010, returned from an upgrade
in Russia this year
* Indian submarine fleet in urgent need of modernisation
By Kaustubh Kulkarni
MUMBAI, Aug 14 India's navy chief held out
little hope for survivors on a submarine after some of its
weapons detonated accidentally and fire swept through it. The
likely deaths and damage are the worst blow to the navy since a
1971 war with Pakistan.
Eighteen sailors were on board the 16-year-old Russian-built
INS Sindhurakshak, which was docked at the main naval base in
Mumbai when two blasts rocked the vessel in the middle of
Tuesday night.
The accident spoiled a week of modernisation triumphs for
the navy, including the launch of a locally built aircraft
carrier aimed at giving India the edge at sea as it competes
with China in the Indian Ocean.
Navy chief Admiral D.K. Joshi said divers had managed to pry
open the main hatch of the diesel-powered submarine, more than
12 hours after the incident, and were trying to find their way
through the vessel.
"Whilst we hope for the best, we are prepared for the worst
... There is a possibility, however remote it could be, of an
air pocket. There is a possibility, however remote it might be,
of someone having grabbed a breathing set," he told a news
conference.
The INS Sindhurakshak, which returned from an upgrade in
Russia this year, had suffered an accident in 2010 in which one
sailor was killed while it was docked in the southern port of
Visakhapatnam.
Typically, such a submarine is fitted with torpedoes and
missiles. Torpedoes are launched underwater to attack other
submarines while missiles are used for long ranges above water.
"Just short of midnight, there were two rapid and near-
simultaneous major explosions on board the submarine, which
resulted in a major and rapid spread of fire on board," Joshi
said. "It is some of the ordinance on board that seem to have
exploded."
Photographs posted by social media users appeared to show a
large fireball over the navy dock.
A navy source said one or two men were usually on duty on
top of a berthed submarine, and those stationed on the
Sindhurakshak either jumped into the water or were thrown off by
the force of the blast. The number of crew in the boat when
fully operational is 110.
"A lot of things are in very close proximity, there is fuel,
there is hydrogen, there is oxygen, there are weapons with high
explosives on board," said retired navy chief Arun Prakash.
"So a slightest mistake or slightest accident can trigger
off a huge accident. The question of sabotage - I mean, all
possibilities have to be considered - but sabotage is probably
the last possibility."
Another submarine in the Mumbai dock where vessels are
usually tied to each other suffered minor damage, the naval
source said.
The last big loss for the navy was the sinking of the INS
Khukri frigate by a Pakistani navy torpedo during the 1971 war.
AGEING FLEET
India's navy has had far fewer accidents than the air force,
which has been dogged for years by crashes of Russian-made
MiG-21 fighters.
However, most of the country's fleet of 15 submarines is in
urgent need of modernisation and has been hampered by delays in
government procurement decisions as it battles corruption
allegations.
Efforts to build a domestic arms industry to supply the
military have made slow progress, with the country still the
world's largest importer.
This week, India's first locally built aircraft carrier was
launched, though it will not be fully operational until 2017.
The navy also announced this week that the reactor on its
first indigenous nuclear submarine was operational as part of
the plan to build a powerful navy to counter China's growing
presence in the Indian Ocean.
INS Sindhurakshak completed a 2-1/2 year upgrade at a
Russian shipyard a few months ago.
"This is a very, very old boat that really doesn't go out
on long sea patrols," said Bharat Karnad, a senior fellow of
national security studies, at the Centre for Policy Research.
Three people near the submarine at the time of the explosion
were injured and were being treated in hospital, a navy
spokesman said.
(Additional reporting by Anurag Kotoky, Frank Jack Daniel and
Sruthi Gottipati in NEW DELHI; Writing by John Chalmers and
Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Ron Popeski and Robert Birsel)