NEW DELHI Feb 26 Two Indian navy officers were unaccounted for on Wednesday after an incident aboard a submarine, months after an accidental weapons detonation caused the deaths of all 18 Indian submariners aboard a Soviet-built vessel.

Most of the crew were evacuated after smoke was detected aboard the submarine off the city of Mumbai, but the two officers were believed still to be on board, a navy spokesman said. (Reporting by Sruthi Gottipati; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Robert Birsel)