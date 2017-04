NEW DELHI Feb 26 India's navy chief resigned on Wednesday, taking responsibility for a series of operational incidents, after smoke swept a submarine, forcing the evacuation of seven crew and leaving two officers missing.

The government said in a statement that it had accepted the resignation of Chief of Naval Staff Admiral DK Joshi, who will be replaced on an acting basis by Vice Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral RK Dhowan. (Reporting by Sruthi Gottipati; Writing by Douglas Busvine)