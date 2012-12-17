NEW DELHI Dec 17 India's expenses on major subsidies, including those on food, jumped by almost half to 1.42 trillion rupees ($26.03 billion) in the first half of the fiscal year 2012/13, the finance ministry's mid-year economic review said on Monday.

The report also said defence spending in the first half of the fiscal year was up 13 percent to 849.3 billion rupees ($15.57 billion). The full-year defence budget is expected to be 1.93 trillion rupees.

($1 = 54.5500 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by Jijo Jacob)