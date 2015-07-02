By Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI, July 2 India plans to phase in cash
transfers of food and kerosene subsidies from September, saving
10-15 percent of the $21 billion in annual outlays on the
benefits by eliminating fraud, a senior finance ministry
official said on Thursday.
Three so-called union territories, directly administered by
the central government, would become a testbed for the measures,
said Peeyush Kumar, the senior finance ministry official in
charge of the cash transfer scheme.
Under the programme, each family will get a monthly subsidy
of about 500-700 rupees ($19), which would be linked to a
state-set procurement price of grains.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has completed one year in
power, wants to improve targeting of food and fuel subsidies to
reach the poor - monetising benefits previously paid in kind
that often went to waste or were stolen.
He launched a 'Digital India' drive on Wednesday to offer
public services by linking bank accounts, identity cards and
mobile phones in a national database.
Indian plans to reduce its subsidy bill by about 10 percent
to $38.4 billion this fiscal year, about 14 percent of federal
spending on programmes offering subsidised food, fertiliser and
fuel, helped by reforms and lower crude oil prices.
The federal government has set a deadline of December for
states to computerise all data on households now receiving
subsidised food and fuel - to remove 'ghost', or fake,
beneficiaries, Kumar told a seminar on benefit reforms.
Crisil, the Indian arm of Standard & Poor's, estimates that
the federal subsidy bill could fall by 20 percent, or 250
billion rupees ($3.94 billion) a year, if the direct benefit
transfer scheme is fully implemented.
Direct payments for cooking gas into people's bank accounts,
launched earlier this year, have reduced sales of subsidised
fuel by about one-fourth, mainly by eliminating ghost
beneficiaries, said finance ministry adviser Arvind Subramanian.
($1 = 63.5 rupees)
