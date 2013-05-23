MUMBAI May 23 India has agreed to pay 450
billion rupees ($8.1 billion) for the March quarter to
state-owned fuel retailers as compensation for selling products
at cheaper government-set rates, officials at these companies
said on Thursday.
The decision, taken on Wednesday, has not yet been formally
intimated by the finance ministry, but the current tranche will
enable the companies to report quarterly profits at their
earnings next week, officials at the three companies, who
declined to be named, said.
India's federal government partially controls diesel prices
and fixes retail prices of liquefied petroleum gas and kerosene
to protect the poor, leading to revenue losses at state-run
Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL)
and Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL).
The three retailers are estimated to have run up total
revenue losses of 1.6 trillion rupees in the fiscal year
2012/13.
Of this, the finance ministry will pay about 1 trillion
rupees by way of cash subsidies while the balance will be borne
by state-run upstream companies - Oil and Natural Gas Corp
, Oil India Ltd and GAIL (India) -
in the form of discounts on sale of crude oil and associated
products.
India has allowed state-run retailers to gradually raise
diesel prices since January, in an attempt to prop up public
finances, and has also capped annual sales of subsidised cooking
gas cylinders.
($1 = 55.56 rupees)
(Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Jijo Jacob)