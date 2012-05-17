NEW DELHI May 17 India's oil ministry has
sought cash compensation of 490 billion rupees from the finance
ministry to compensate state fuel retailers for selling fuels at
government-set cheaper rates in the Jan-March quarter, an oil
ministry source said on Thursday.
"We hope to get it by next week after the budget session as
the companies have factored in the money in their Q4 results,"
the source said.
India's federal government fixes retail prices of liquefied
petroleum gas, kerosene and diesel to protect the poor, leading
to revenue losses at Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum
Corp and Hindustan Petroleum Corp.
India's oil ministry had earlier sought an additional
subsidy of 420 billion rupees from the government for the six
months ending March 2012.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)