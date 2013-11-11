By Nidhi Verma and Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI Nov 8 India's state-run oil companies
are feeling the pain of the finance minister's determination to
meet his fiscal deficit target, with officials warning that
exploration is under threat and losses at oil firms could
steepen.
Oil Minister M. Veerappa Moily warned the finance minister,
P. Chidambaram, that the subsidy burden placed on upstream
companies was making oil fields unviable.
His ministry also forecast that revenue losses further
downstream at fuel retailers Indian Oil Corp, Bharat
Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum will rise
to 803.16 billion rupees ($12.83 billion) in October-March, from
623.32 billion rupees ($9.96 billion) in April-September.
India budgeted fuel subsidies for the fiscal year to March
2014 at 650 billion rupees. The oil ministry said that is likely
to be more like 1.4 trillion rupees.
The warning and figures were in oil ministry letters seen by
Reuters. The oil and finance ministries declined to comment.
Chidambaram says the budget deficit target of 4.8 percent of
GDP is a "red line" that will not be crossed as he tries to fend
off a threatened downgrade of India's sovereign credit rating to
"junk." The soaring fuel subsidy bill has put the target in
jeopardy.
The finance and oil ministries want to raise the price of
subsidised fuel, such as diesel, to reduce pressure on
government spending.
But with state elections in coming weeks ahead of national
elections that must be held by May, the chance of the coalition
government agreeing to a significant price increase is slim.
Instead, the finance ministry is shifting much of the added
cost of fuel subsidies onto the balance sheets of state oil
exploration companies and oil retailers, such as Oil and Natural
Gas Corporation (ONGC) and IOC.
"In the given political scenario, the government is unlikely
to bite the bullet by hiking the diesel prices by 3-5 rupees per
litre. So there is no option except to bear the subsidy burden,"
a senior official at the oil ministry said.
Under the subsidy scheme, exploration companies sell crude
and products to state refiners and retailers at a $56 per barrel
discount to global prices.
It was "having a huge negative impact on the ability of ONGC
and (Oil India Limited) to continue existing oil-and-gas
discoveries," Moily wrote in a letter to his counterpart. "The
burden on the upstream oil companies therefore needs to be
reduced," he said.
ONGC, India's leading upstream oil company, has warned in
two letters to the government in recent weeks that the company
was only earning $40 a barrel for its oil, barely covering the
cost of production and leaving nothing for sorely-need
exploration and investment.
It said global prices have come down but the discount had
not been adjusted.
Left unchanged, the current discount would "increase India's
dependence on imported crude," ONGC said in one of the letters.
Both were seen by Reuters.
ONGC Chairman Sudhir Vasudeva said his firm may have to
start borrowing money if the subsidy burden is not lifted.
"Most of our projects are not viable at $55 a barrel and in
the first half our realisation will definitely be less than $55
a barrel," Vasudeva told Reuters.
Asia's third-largest economy meets nearly 80 percent of its
oil needs through imports - this year hit hard by a 22 percent
depreciation of the rupee against dollar between May and August
when the currency fell to a record low.
NOT ENOUGH
Preliminary calculations show that the finance ministry
could defer subsidy payments to oil firms of 300-400 billion
rupees ($6.39 billion) until the next fiscal year, a senior
finance ministry source with knowledge of the numbers said.
There was a similar rollover into this year's budget from
2012/13.
In addition, the ministry may have to finance an extra
250-300 billion rupees of subsidy to fuel retailers in this
fiscal year from spending cuts, the source said.
The subsidy pressure is unlikely to cheer investors
contemplating the government's budget plan to sell a 10 percent
stake in IOC.
On Friday, the IOC reported an 82.5 percent fall in net
profit in the September quarter from a year ago. Shares in the
company are down about 21 percent this year, underperforming a 4
percent rise in the market index.
The government cancelled earlier overseas road shows for the
IOC share sale, fearing a tepid response from investors, after
the firm had posted a 30.93 billion rupee loss in the June
quarter.
Under the budget plan, the government wanted to raise around
$800 million from the IOC sale as part of a targeted $6.4
billion of stake sales in state-run companies.
The government might revive the road shows for overseas
investors in New York, Boston and London starting next week. But
officials are worried the government's reluctance to fully fund
IOC's losses and its precarious finances will result in low
interest.
"The rupee depreciation and delay in one time hike in diesel
and LPG prices may continue to hurt the balance sheet of the oil
companies, but we will surely meet the fiscal deficit target,"
said a second source at the finance ministry.
"Once elections are held, the next government can look at
whole oil subsidy issue from a new perspective," he said.