NEW DELHI India's biggest sugar producing state of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday directed mills to clear current dues owed to cane growers within 14 days.

Strong action would be taken against companies that fail to clear arrears within the timeframe set by the government, Shrikant Sharma, a minister from the state said in a tweet, without elaborating.

Sugar mills in Uttar Pradesh, which are in poor financial health, owe 60 billion Indian rupees ($930 million) in dues to millions of cane growers across the state, TV channels reported.

($1 = 64.5500 rupees)

