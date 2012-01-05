MUMBAI Jan 5 India's sugar futures continued to fall on Thursday as demand stayed weak and on higher supplies in spot markets, traders and analysts said.

* The key January sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 0.42 percent lower at 2,829 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Kolhapur market, in the top producing Maharashtra state, the most traded S-variety ended down 11 rupees to 2,824.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Demand is very low, and mills have to sell even at low prices as they need cash to pay farmers for their canes," said Mukesh Kuwadia, secretary Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* India produced 7.6 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, up 1.1 million tonnes from the year-ago period, said the Indian Sugar Mills Association, a producers' body.

* Sugar output in Maharashtra was 18.8 percent higher from the year ago in the first three months of the 2011/12 crushing season that started on Oct. 1, an industry official said.

* India produced 4.6 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and Dec. 15, the Indian Sugar Mills Association, a producers' body, said on Dec. 19, up 17.9 percent from a year earlier.

* India, the world's top sugar consumer, has estimated it will produce 25 million tonnes in the 12 months starting Oct. 1, 2011, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)