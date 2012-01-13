MUMBAI Jan 13 Sugar prices in India, the world's largest producer, fell after rising for two straight sessions as mills sold in spot markets to meet cash requirements during the ongoing crushing season, analysts said.

* The key February sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 0.21 percent at 2,875 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Kolhapur spot market, in the top producing Maharashtra state, the sweetener fell 2 rupees to 2,822 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Some of the mills, which were holding supplies for 4-5 days on hopes of a government decision on additional export, resort to selling and this has put pressure on the prices though sharp downfall is very unlikely. Most mills are still holding the positions," said Subhranil Dey, analyst with SMC Comtrade in Delhi.

* India has allowed 1 million tonnes of sugar exports in the current season ending in September 2012.

* The country is estimated to produce 25 million tonnes in the 12 months starting Oct. 1, 2011, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.

* From Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, the output has been 7.6 million tonnes, up 1.1 million tonnes from a year ago, the Indian Sugar Mills Association, a producers' body, has said.

* A lower-than-expected non-levy sugar quota for January has reduced the selling pressure on mills and has pushed up the prices in the spot market also, said a dealer based in Vashi spot market near Mumbai.

* India has allowed millers to sell 1.5 million tonnes of sugar in the open market in January, 200,000 tonnes lower than in December, when demand is usually more.

* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the federal government on a monthly basis. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)