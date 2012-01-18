(Corrects first paragraph in Jan 13 story to say India is
world's largest sugar consumer, not producer)
MUMBAI Jan 13 Sugar prices in India, the
world's largest consumer, fell after rising for two straight
sessions as mills sold in spot markets to meet cash requirements
during the ongoing crushing season, analysts said.
* The key February sugar contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 0.21 percent at 2,875
rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Kolhapur spot market, in the top producing
Maharashtra state, the sweetener fell 2 rupees to 2,822 rupees
per 100 kg.
* "Some of the mills, which were holding supplies for 4-5
days on hopes of a government decision on additional export,
resort to selling and this has put pressure on the prices though
sharp downfall is very unlikely. Most mills are still holding
the positions," said Subhranil Dey, analyst with SMC Comtrade in
Delhi.
* India has allowed 1 million tonnes of sugar exports in the
current season ending in September 2012.
* The country is estimated to produce 25 million tonnes in
the 12 months starting Oct. 1, 2011, higher than the annual
demand of about 22 million tonnes.
* From Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, the output has been 7.6 million
tonnes, up 1.1 million tonnes from a year ago, the Indian Sugar
Mills Association, a producers' body, has said.
* A lower-than-expected non-levy sugar quota for January has
reduced the selling pressure on mills and has pushed up the
prices in the spot market also, said a dealer based in Vashi
spot market near Mumbai.
* India has allowed millers to sell 1.5 million tonnes of
sugar in the open market in January, 200,000 tonnes lower than
in December, when demand is usually more.
* Non-levy, or free-sale sugar, is sold by millers in the
open market, but the quantity each mill can sell is fixed by the
federal government on a monthly basis.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)