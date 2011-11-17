MUMBAI Nov 17 India's top sugar producer Maharashtra has so far produced 20 percent less sugar than at the same point last year as cane crushing faced delays over a cane price dispute, an industry official said.

Crushing momentum has now picked up, however, after farmers and millers agreed on cane pricing, said the official at the Maharashtra State Cooperative Sugar Factories Foundation, who declined to be named.

So far 116 mills in the state are operating out of over 160 expected to produce, and have churned out 311,000 tonnes of sugar compared with 390,000 tonnes a year ago, the official said.

"Sugar mills have been starting operations since the cane price dispute has been resolved. So far 116 mills have started operations. In the next fortnight all mills will start crushing," the official said.

A tussle between farmers and sugar millers over cane price prompted mills in the state to postpone commencement of the 2011/12 season. The Indian sugar year runs from October-September.

Millers last week agreed to raise a first installment of payment -- usually over 80 percent of total price -- by five rupees per 100 kg to 180-205 rupees per 100 kg.

The first installment is usually paid within a fortnight of buying cane from farmers.

Maharashtra is likely to turn in a record 9.3 million tonnes sugar in 2011/12 as cane availability is forecast to rise to 82.5 million tonnes on a higher area of sowing, Vijay Singhal, sugar commissioner of the state, said in August.

Indian mills in total were expected to produce about 26 million tonnes in 2011/12, while domestic consumption was forecast at about 22 million tonnes.

India could decide next week on a first tranche of exports for this year, with expectations of at least 500,000 tonnes.

Hopes the government will allow exports pushed sugar futures up around 1.2 percent in trading on Wednesday. On Thursday, the key December sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange provisionally ended 0.24 percent higher at 2,916 rupees ($57.29) per 100 kg.

($1=50.9 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)