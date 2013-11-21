MUMBAI Nov 21 Most sugar mills in India are
likely to remain idle for at least the next two weeks -
extending a delay to the start of crushing - after the
government refused to be drawn into a price dispute.
New Delhi has also held off from announcing any measures to
help its ailing sugar industry, such as a hike in import duty on
raw sugar, leaving mills' profits squeezed between high domestic
cane prices and cheap imports.
The dispute between mills and farmers is delaying raw sugar
shipments from the world's second-biggest producer and could
harden local sugar prices, in turn helping to support global
levels.
Farmers are demanding a hike in the cane price to compensate
for a rise in fuel and fertiliser prices while millers want to
reduce prices in sync with falling sugar prices.
"At the current cane price, crushing is not viable. It means
increasing losses," said an official with Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd
, a leading producer that posted a net loss of 5
billion rupees ($80 million) in the September quarter.
Uttar Pradesh state, the country's biggest cane producer, on
Wednesday kept the minimum cane price mills must pay to farmers
at last year's level of 280 rupees per 100 kg. The official at
Bajaj Hindusthan said that current sugar prices mean mills can't
afford to pay more than 225 rupees for cane.
India is set to produce surplus sugar for the fourth
straight marketing year, which started on Oct. 1. These
surpluses have depressed local prices and crimped the ability of
mills to pay farmers enough for their cane.
LOAN WOES TOO
Banks lend to mills based on white sugar prices and mills'
profit margin, which has evaporated due to higher cane prices.
Banks are not prepared to provide loans if cane prices stay
high, said Abinash Verma, director general of the Indian Sugar
Mills Association.
While the federal government has said it is considering
measures to help the industry, Farm Minister Sharad Pawar said
on Wednesday the cabinet will only take a final decision in 8-10
days.
"Mills are putting pressure on the government to give
financial support. Once the government announces relief
measures, mills will start crushing some time in the first week
of December," said a Mumbai-based dealer with an overseas
trading house.
"This delay can ultimately push back raw sugar shipments by
two to three weeks in some cases," the dealer said, adding that
buyers were accepting the delay.
Some sugar mills in Maharashtra have started crushing and
producing raw sugar instead of white to fulfil export
obligations.
"Mills that have started operations are producing raw sugar
as it can be quickly sold to exporters. Mills need money to make
cane payments," said Kamal Jain, a Pune-based broker.
Indian sugar dealers have signed contracts to export nearly
500,000 tonnes of raw sugar between December to February.
The delay in crushing, however, is unlikely to dent the
country's ample sugar production.
"Even if some farmers divert cane for jaggery production due
to the crushing delay, that loss would be compensated by a
higher recovery rate," said Ashwini Bansod, a senior analyst at
Phillip Commodities India Pvt Ltd.
Jaggery is a coarse, dark sweetener. The sugar recovery rate
is higher during December to March than in October-November as
the temperature drops.
($1 = 62.5450 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jo Winterbottom/Ruth
Pitchford)