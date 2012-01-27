Jan 27 India, the world's top sugar
consumer, has set up a committee to study deregulation of the
sector and come up with recommendations as quickly as possible,
a statement on the prime minister's website on Friday said.
The committee will be headed by C. Rangarajan, chairman of
the Economic Advisory Council, and will include top civil
servants from the food and agriculture ministries and the chief
economic adviser at the finance ministry.
Food Minister K.V. Thomas had said earlier this month he
would discuss lifting controls with the finance minister, a
first indication the government was open to the idea.
"The committee will look into all the issues relating to
de-regulation of the sugar sector," the statement said, adding
"it has been requested to complete its task as early as possible
and give its recommendations to the prime minister."
Sugar is one of the most highly regulated industries in the
country.
New Delhi, keen to ensure cheap availability of the
sweetener and to keep prices in check, currently sets the price
mills must pay to farmers and buys 10 percent of their output,
called levy sugar, at a big discount for its welfare schemes.
The government also decides how much sugar will be sold in
the open market and at times imposes limits on stocks that large
buyers can hold -- all measures which some industry players say
lead to a cycle of boom and scarcity.
Sugar mills in India, the world's biggest producer behind
Brazil, have repeatedly asked the government to lift
restrictions, saying yo-yoing output forces the country to
import and export every two-three years.
The Indian Sugar Mills Association and other industry bodies
are asking the government to abolish the levy sugar quota and
link the price of cane to sugar.
India is forecast to produce 25 million tonnes in the 12
months starting Oct. 1, 2011 -- well above annual demand of
about 22 million tonnes.
It has allowed exports of one million tonnes of the
sweetener so far in the crop year ending in Sept. 30, 2012.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav in Mumbai; Editing by Jo
Winterbottom)