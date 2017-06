NEW DELHI, March 4 India, the world' biggest sugar consumer, could consider easing curbs on the tightly controlled industry by next week, Food Minister K.V. Thomas told reporters on Monday.

The world's second-biggest producer of sugar after Brazil has been exploring options to free the sector from various controls to avoid cycles of oversupply and shortage.

The south Asian country is likely to produce at least 25 million tonnes of sugar in the 2012/13 year ending Sept. 30, Thomas said, higher than local demand of around 22 million tonnes.

Indian sugar mills produced 18.8 million tonnes of the sweetener between Oct. 1 and Feb. 28 -- 60,000 tonnes less than a year earlier. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)