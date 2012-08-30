MUMBAI/SINGAPORE Aug 30 Indian sugar exporters are in talks to cancel sales of more than 500,000 tonnes of white sugar after domestic prices surged and buyers found cheaper supplies from competitors Brazil and Thailand, four trading sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Most deals were signed between April and mid-July, when local prices were around 30,000 rupees ($539.5) per tonne, said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trading firm, adding that profit at the time would have been 2,000-2,500 rupees per tonne.

"Now there is no point in exports. In the local market mills are selling sugar at around 35,000 rupees. So why should they sell to exporters at a lower price?" the Mumbai-based dealer said, referring to a price equivalent to $629.50.

India, the world's biggest sugar consumer, allowed unrestricted sugar exports in May after the country produced a surplus for a second year in a row. It has already exported 3.2 million tonnes in the year ending Sept. 30, 2012.

In 2010/11, India exported 2.6 million tonnes of sugar, including unrestricted overseas shipments of 1.5 million tonnes, popularly termed as sales under OGL.

Although its overseas sales are dwarfed by Brazil, the world's biggest exporter at more than 22 million tonnes, India's appearances on the market can swing international prices. In 2009/10 it had to import sugar, sending prices to 30-year highs.

"Buyers are also not interested in Indian whites. They are getting better quality sugar from Thailand and Brazil at lower prices," said a dealer based in Pune, in the western state of Maharashtra, the country's biggest sugar producer.

October white sugar futures on London's Liffe were trading 0.11 percent lower at $556.2 per tonne by 0924 GMT.

A Maharashtra-based sugar mill has cancelled contracts of 27,000 tonnes, said a Mumbai based dealer.

The Indian government charges a penalty on sugar defaulters and bars them from future exports, but the measure is proving scant deterrent.

"They know, right now, the government will not say anything, but certainly in the next two or three months it will relax rules for them," said another Mumbai-based dealer, suggesting the government would not impose any penalties or export bars.

"Because of drought, the government is also not sure about production. If exports fall due to the price disparity, it is good for the government. It will ensure enough supplies next season," the dealer said.

India is facing its second drought in four years, which has hurt cane plantation in key growing areas and could curb output in the 2012/13 season that starts from October.

The Indian Sugar Mills Association estimates output at 25 million tonnes, but dealers say it could be lower as poor rainfall has affected cane more severely than anticipated. ($1=55.6 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jo Winterbottom and Clarence Fernandez)