NEW DELHI, July 9 India issued a notification on
Tuesday to implement a hike in import duty on sugar to 15
percent from 10 percent as the world's top sugar consumer tries
to prop up local prices which are falling due to ample and cheap
global supplies.
In a meeting last week, key government ministries agreed to
raise import tax on the sweetener.
The duty increase could mean a halt to India's sugar
imports, which have already slowed to a trickle following a
sharp drop in the rupee which makes dollar-denominated world
sugar more expensive. A halt in imports would pressure global
prices further as stocks would not ease.
Indian mills and traders mainly import raw sugar and sell it
in the local market after refining. India has been importing
sugar despite surplus local production as the commodity is
cheaper in the world market due to a bumper output in Brazil.
(Reporting by New Delhi Bureau; Editing by Sunil Nair)