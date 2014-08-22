NEW DELHI Aug 22 India, the world's biggest
sugar consumer, raised import duty on the sweetener to 25
percent from 15 percent, a finance ministry source said on
Friday, in an attempt to support local mills struggling to make
cane payments.
The government later issued a statement confirming the duty
hike.
A rise in the duty will make imports unviable for port-based
refiners despite a plunge in global prices due to ample
supplies from Brazil and Thailand.
In June, Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan had said import duty
could be raised to 40 percent from 15 percent if mills make
clear farmers dues.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Writing by Rajendra Jadhav;
editing by Malini Menon)