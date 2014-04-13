* Demand up for cold sugary drinks during ongoing Indian
By Rajendra Jadhav
MUMBAI, April 14 Namdev Desai, manager of a
small restaurant near the ruling Congress party's office in
south Mumbai, has stocked up on cold sugary drinks in the past
few weeks to quench the thirst of party workers during India's
ongoing general elections.
As the campaign picks up pace in the scorching summer heat,
sales of these drinks will soar, potentially boosting demand for
sugar in top consumer India to a record high this month.
At the same time, the surge in demand for sugar would divert
supply away from exports and support global sugar prices
that have shed more than 5 percent so far in April.
Consumption of cold drinks and ice cream, and as a result
demand for sugar, rises in India during the summer months that
run roughly from March to June.
But this year, demand has been higher as political parties
hold huge rallies, some attended by as many as 300,000 people,
undeterred by a sweltering heat that can top 40 degrees Celsius.
"There is always some or the other function and party
workers crowd this area. They buy cold drinks as those are
cheaper than juice," said Desai, whose restaurant Vasant Sagar
is currently selling as many as 150 bottles of cold drinks per
day, versus 30 to 40 bottles typically.
"During functions, I sell 100 in an hour."
Local sugar prices have risen above the cost of production
for the first time in a year on the strong demand, but this has
hit exports of the Indian sweetener which is now more expensive
than supplies from Thailand and Brazil.
India is the world's second-biggest sugar producer after
Brazil and has been looking to offload a surplus in an already
well-supplied world market.
"India's sugar demand will remain buoyant till May end. We
have elections for another month and then the wedding season
demand will kick in," said Ashok Jain, president of the Bombay
Sugar Merchants Association.
Traditional Indian sweets, as well ice creams and cold
drinks are served at wedding feasts in India, where the marriage
season peaks in May.
Jain expects the country's sugar demand to hit a record high
in April, up at least 10 percent from about 2.1 million tonnes
in the same month a year ago.
India's sugar millers, such as Sakthi Sugars and
Shree Renuka, have seen their orders race ahead in the
run up to the elections.
"There is a lot of political activity going on and we have
been receiving higher orders. I think there is room for sugar
prices to go up even more," M. Manickam, executive vice chairman
of Sakthi Sugars, told Reuters.
NEAR RECORD ELECTION SPENDING
Sugar prices are likely to continue rising as the political
parties jockey to attract supporters.
"Campaigning in summer is not an easy task. You need to take
care of party workers. You have to provide food and beverages
otherwise no one will campaign for you," a leader from the
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the western state of
Maharashtra said, declining to be named.
Indian politicians are expected to spend around $5 billion
on campaigning for the election, a sum second only to the most
expensive U.S. presidential campaign of all time.
"They give everything free. Cold drinks, food. It is one of
the reasons why I campaign," says 18-year old Faizal Shaikh as
he shouts "Abki baar, Modi sarkar (this time, Modi government)"
in a slum district on the outskirts of Mumbai - referring to
Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for India's main
opposition party, the BJP.
MILLERS EMERGE WINNERS
Sugar millers such as Shree Renuka, Bajaj Hindusthan
, Balrampur Chini Mills and E.I.D-Parry
have emerged as winners as the price of the sweetener
has soared.
Indian sugar prices have surged over 10 percent
since early March and reached a 14-1/2 month high on April 4.
Mills in top sugar producing state Maharashtra are selling
sugar at 5 percent above the cost of production this month,
flipping to a premium for the first time since January 2013.
The higher prices should help Balrampur and Shree Renuka
return to profits for the March quarter, said Achal Lohade, vice
president, research at JM Financial Institutional Securities
Private Ltd. After posting losses for 2013/14, most sugar
companies would book profits in 2014/15, Lohade added.
Balrampur shares surged 20 percent and Bajaj Hindusthan by
25 percent in March, outstripping a 6 percent gain in the main
index.
Indian sugar mills had been previously struggling to make
cane payments to farmers as sugar prices were depressed due to
surplus output for a fourth straight year. The government had
even offered payments for raw sugar exports to cut inventory.
But the spike in sugar prices will curb new export deals.
"Exports are not happening. There is no parity. Exports are
not possible unless we see a sharp rise in international
prices," said Manickam of Sakthi Sugars.
India is offering white sugar at around $493 per tonne free
on board, versus offers from Thailand at around $460 for
comparatively better quality white sugar, dealers said.
With the stronger demand, ice cream and cold drinks makers
will have to buy more sugar in the coming weeks.
"Stockists are bullish about sugar prices. They are building
inventory expecting a further rise," said Jain from the Bombay
Sugar Merchants Association.
($1 = 60.1150 Indian Rupees)
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)