MUMBAI Dec 19 The Indian government has permitted a trade body to export 10,000 tonnes of sugar to the European Union in the year to September 2013, a government statement said on Wednesday.

State-owned Indian Sugar Exim Corp Ltd is the designated agency for the exports under a preferential quota, according to the statement on a government website https: www.dgft.gov.in

Under a WTO rule, India annually exports 10,000 tonnes of duty-free sugar to the EU.

India, the world's second biggest sugar producer, is set to produce surplus for a third straight year in a row in 2012/13 with production of 24 million tonnes surpassing annual local demand of around 22.5 million tonnes. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)