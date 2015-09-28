NEW DELHI India's sugar exports are seen rising after March when global prices are likely to rise following bad weather conditions in some parts of the world, the founder of Platts' Kingsman, a leading consultancy, said on Monday.

"I am optimistic that India will be able to export into the rising market by March as bad weather in Central America, Thailand, EU and in some parts of India will lead to a rise in global prices," Jonathan Kingsman told reporters.

Indian Sugar Exim Corp said earlier in the day it would soon contract 100,000 tonnes of the sweetener for exports in the next season beginning October.

