MUMBAI, April 16 Indian ministers are likely to meet on April 25 to discuss the mechanism for exports of 1 million tonnes of sugar allowed for overseas sales on March 26, Food Minister K V Thomas said on Monday.

"The EGoM (Empowered Group of Ministers) will meet on April 25 to discuss the modalities," Thomas said.

Food ministry sources said the industry was divided on the issue of adopting a new mechanism or to continue the earlier method of dividing export quotas among all mills based on their average production over 3 years.

(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj and Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)