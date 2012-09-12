By Ratnajyoti Dutta and Mayank Bhardwaj NEW DELHI, Sept 12 India, the world's second largest sugar producer, is likely to see its exports of the sweetener fall sharply in 2012/13 after poor monsoon rains caused droughts in some areas and cut output, a Reuters poll suggested on Wednesday. The country had an exportable surplus of 4 million tonnes in 2011/12 but the average projection of industry experts for the next year was around just one million. The majority of respondents, taking part in the annual Kingsman conference, said the government was unlikely to intervene or stop exports altogether after poor rains hit the cane crop in the growing areas of western and southern India. But the lowest prediction was for an exportable surplus of just 100,000 tonnes and the highest still saw the current figure roughly halved to 2.5 million tonnes. India has been a net exporter of the sweetener for the last two seasons as output outstripped domestic demand. After its last drought in 2009 it had to import, sending prices soaring. "Monsoon has been mixed over the cane areas as displayed by the poor rains in Maharashtra and Karnataka, but they are good in Uttar Pradesh," said Gurmit Singh Mann, chairman and managing director of Simbhaoli Sugars. The Indian government will release its maiden sugar production estimates for 2012/13 later this month after the June-September monsoon retreats from the south Asian country. "The million dollar question of sugar exports will depend on government policies," said Samir Somaiya, chairman of Godavari Biorefineries and a former president of the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA). India is estimated to have produced 26 million tonnes in the current year with an annual domestic consumption of about 22 million tonnes. The median estimate for 2012/13 production was 24 million tonnes. Below are results of a Reuters poll from 12 respondents on likely output and exportable surplus sugar in 2012/13: ---------------------------------------------- For output Median: 24.0 million tonnes Mean: 24.2 million tonnes Lowest: 23.5 million tonnes Highest: 25.0 million tonnes For exports Median: 1.0 million tonnes Mean: 0.9 million tonnes Lowest: 0.1 million tonnes Highest: 2.5 million tonnes ------------------- ---------------------------- Respondents Output Exportable Surplus (In million tonnes) ------------------------------------------------ Kingsman 24.7 1.0 ED&F Man 23.5 1.5 Olam 24.0 1.5 Sucden 24.0 2.5 Czarnikow 24.0 0.5 Sugarin Trading 25.0 0.5 ISMA 24.0 1.5 NFCSF 24.5 nil K S Commodities 24.5 0.5 Geojit Comtrade 24.5 1.0 Unattributable 23.5 nil NCS Sugars 23.7 0.1 ------------------------------------------------- (Additional reporting by Rajendra Jadhav in MUMBAI; Editing by Jo Winterbottom and Andrew Heavens)