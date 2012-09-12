By Ratnajyoti Dutta and Mayank Bhardwaj
NEW DELHI, Sept 12 India, the world's second
largest sugar producer, is likely to see its exports of the
sweetener fall sharply in 2012/13 after poor monsoon rains
caused droughts in some areas and cut output, a Reuters poll
suggested on Wednesday.
The country had an exportable surplus of 4 million tonnes in
2011/12 but the average projection of industry experts for the
next year was around just one million.
The majority of respondents, taking part in the annual
Kingsman conference, said the government was unlikely to
intervene or stop exports altogether after poor rains hit the
cane crop in the growing areas of western and southern India.
But the lowest prediction was for an exportable surplus of
just 100,000 tonnes and the highest still saw the current figure
roughly halved to 2.5 million tonnes.
India has been a net exporter of the sweetener for the last
two seasons as output outstripped domestic demand. After its
last drought in 2009 it had to import, sending prices soaring.
"Monsoon has been mixed over the cane areas as displayed by
the poor rains in Maharashtra and Karnataka, but they are good
in Uttar Pradesh," said Gurmit Singh Mann, chairman and managing
director of Simbhaoli Sugars.
The Indian government will release its maiden sugar
production estimates for 2012/13 later this month after the
June-September monsoon retreats from the south Asian country.
"The million dollar question of sugar exports will depend on
government policies," said Samir Somaiya, chairman of Godavari
Biorefineries and a former president of the Indian Sugar Mills
Association (ISMA).
India is estimated to have produced 26 million tonnes in the
current year with an annual domestic consumption of about 22
million tonnes. The median estimate for 2012/13 production was
24 million tonnes.
Below are results of a Reuters poll from 12 respondents on
likely output and exportable surplus sugar in 2012/13:
----------------------------------------------
For output
Median: 24.0 million tonnes
Mean: 24.2 million tonnes
Lowest: 23.5 million tonnes
Highest: 25.0 million tonnes
For exports
Median: 1.0 million tonnes
Mean: 0.9 million tonnes
Lowest: 0.1 million tonnes
Highest: 2.5 million tonnes
------------------- ----------------------------
Respondents Output Exportable Surplus
(In million tonnes)
------------------------------------------------
Kingsman 24.7 1.0
ED&F Man 23.5 1.5
Olam 24.0 1.5
Sucden 24.0 2.5
Czarnikow 24.0 0.5
Sugarin Trading 25.0 0.5
ISMA 24.0 1.5
NFCSF 24.5 nil
K S Commodities 24.5 0.5
Geojit Comtrade 24.5 1.0
Unattributable 23.5 nil
NCS Sugars 23.7 0.1
-------------------------------------------------
