NEW DELHI Oct 15 India, which is set to produce sugar surplus for a third year in a row, has decided to allow exports under open general licence shceme (OGL) for one more year, Food Minster K.V. Thomas told reporters on Monday.

The decision will be effective when the government issues a formal order. India will soon take a decision on the recommendation made by an expert panel over lifting curbs on the sugar industry, Thomas added.

India is likely to prouduce 23.5 to 24 million tonnes of sguar in the 2012/13 crop year that started on Oct. 1, against the local demand of about 22.5 million tonnes. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Jijo Jacob)