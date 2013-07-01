MUMBAI, July 1 Indian traders have signed deals
to export 75,000 tonnes of white sugar in July, reversing an
import trend after the rupee's depreciation and with strong
demand in Gulf and African states due to the Islamic fasting
month of Ramadan.
The deals were signed between $500 to $510 per tonne free on
board (FOB) basis with most set to be exported from Jawaharlal
Nehru Port Trust in Mumbai, four dealers told Reuters.
"Due to Ramadan there was demand for white sugar from Sri
Lanka, Gulf and African countries, but they needed prompt
shipments," said Kamal Jain, managing director of sugar
brokerage Kamal Jain Trading Services.
The holy month of Ramadan starting July 9, when Muslims fast
from dawn to sunset, routinely sees a rise in demand for sugar.
India, the world's biggest consumer of sugar, became an
importer of the sweetener in 2012-13 after exporting sugar for
two straight years. Changing weather conditions can make India
an exporter one year and importer the next.
But raw sugar imports have dropped dramatically as a fall in
the rupee to a record low squeezed margins for refiners amid a
drop in local prices.
"Exports were not viable, but depreciation in rupee gave
traders an opportunity (to export)," said Jain.
Sugar mills sold the sweetener to merchant exporters at
around 28,000 ($470) to 28,500 rupees per tonne at factory gate,
said an official with a Maharashtra based co-operative sugar
factory that sold sugar to a Mumbai-based merchant exporter.
"Domestic demand is weak and mills needed money to make cane
payments to farmers. So mills reduced ex-factory prices to
exporters," the official said.
Indian sugar futures were trading near their lowest
level in a month on weak demand from bulk buyers like ice-cream
and cold drink makers due to an early arrival of monsoon rains.
"No one is importing right now. There is no parity. There is
also uncertainty over import duty. If government doubles duty,
then suddenly refiners calculations will go wrong," said another
dealer based in Mumbai.
India's farm minister has sought to increase the import tax
on sugar, although the proposal was opposed by the country's
food minister.
India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in
2012/13, an industry body has said, against an annual demand of
about 23 million tonnes.
($1 = 59.4250 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Michael Perry)